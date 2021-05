The Chicago White Sox are 22-13 and in first place of the American League Central division. Things have been going so well for them lately as they have now won six straight games after sweeping two series in a row. One of those two series that the White Sox swept came against the Kansas City Royals last week. Since that, the Royals still haven’t won a game as they are now losers of 11 straight. That is something that the White Sox need to take advantage of as they will now host them in a four-game set.