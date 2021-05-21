Session adjourns
The 2021 legislative session has finally adjourned. We appropriated just over $8 billion for the state's general fund for the fiscal year that begins July 1. $813,569,932 goes to the Justice Systems part of the budget, about 10 percent of the total budget. I chair the Senate subcommittee that handles that part of the budget. Each year I negotiate with my House counterpart to determine exactly how we will allocate this money among the various state agencies that we fund, and the wording of the bills, so they can pass the Legislature and be submitted to the governor for her signature.