40-year veteran coach on CJ Fredrick: “He can definitely be a major contributor at Kentucky.”
Coaching veteran Larry Davis has been around the game of basketball his entire life and began his coaching career in 1979 as a graduate assistant at East Tennessee State. From there, he’s made pit stops at Cloverport High School (1982-83), Oak Hill Academy (1983-85), Delaware (assistant, 1985-89), Wake Forest (assistant, 1989-93), Ball State (assistant, 1993-94), Minnesota (assistant, 1994-97), Furman (1997-2006) and Cincinnati (associate head coach, 2006-2018).www.chatsports.com