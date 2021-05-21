40-year veteran coach on CJ Fredrick: “He can definitely be a major contributor at Kentucky.”

Greenbrier football coach John Elmore's phone is ringing a little more than normal these days. and Vanderbilt are on the other line. With the NCAA dead period in place until June 1, college coaches have not been able to have face-to-face meetings with football recruits. So Elmore, entering his sixth year as Greenbrier's football coach in rural Robertson County, talks with college recruiters on his cell phone because he can't have them in his office at school.