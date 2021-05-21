Under Occupation, Palestinian Resilience Builds Unity

Every Nakba commemoration is painful, but Nakba 73, in May 2021, was particularly hard. On this 73rd commemoration of the catastrophe that befell the Palestinian people, I, as a diaspora Palestinian living in Washington state, along with millions of Palestinians globally, had many reasons to be angry, hurt, heartbroken. For us, the Nakba is not just the mass expulsions of Palestinians from their homes around the creation of Israel, but also the massacres, the loss of a country, the dispossession, the fragmentation, and the misery that continues to this day. In Jerusalem, at the heart of the homeland, Palestinians were yet again facing eviction, just as they had in 1948.