Friday Town Hall Segment Three

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WBEN) - The Toronto Blue Jays will expand their fully vaccinating seating sections at Sahlen Field beginning on June 15, the team announced Monday. Overall seating capacity at Sahlen Field will be at 45%, of which 66% of seats are in fully vaccinated sections while the remainder of the available seats will be in socially-distanced groups.
