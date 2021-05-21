newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Maranatha and football coach LaVar Arrington part ways; former NFL player criticizes school’s leadership

By Fred Robledo
Pasadena Star-News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was a shocker to many when LaVar Arrington was hired in 2018 as the football head coach at Maranatha after a storied career in the NFL with Washington. Arrington was the second-overall NFL pick in 2000 and was a feared linebacker who was selected to three Pro Bowls. But...

www.pasadenastarnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maranatha#Youth Football#American Football#Senior Football#Nfl Football#League Football#Coaching#Minutemen#The University Of Oregon#The Denver Broncos#Long Beach Poly#Cif Ss#Olympic League#Charter Oak High#Football Programs#Senior Year#190 Pound Eighth Grader#Cincinnati#School#Mater Dei
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLBlogging The Boys

Cowboys news: Raiders cut former Cowboys safety Jeff Heath

Raiders are releasing Jeff Heath - Charean Williams, NBC Sports. The Cowboys didn’t spend a single one of their draft picks in this year’s draft on a safety - or, at least, not a player who was listed as a safety - but could potentially reunite with one of their most productive safeties of the last decade after the news broke Tuesday that Jeff Heath was released by the Raiders.
NFLSteelers Depot

NFL Announces Fully Vaccinated Players And Coaches No Longer Need To Wear Masks

Following the CDC news that fully vaccinated individuals don’t need to wear masks in almost all cases, the NFL has announced players, coaches, and staff who are fully vaccinated no longer need to wear masks, indoor or outdoor, a policy that will become effective immediately. The NFL announced the news...
NFLKRDO

NFL player leads shoe giveaway to middle school

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — The current Seattle Seahawks Safety Ugo Amadi is giving back the community that helped raise him. The former Former Overton Bobcats star gathered some of his NFL buddies to help him distribute shoes to students at Rose Park Middle School. “Getting new shoes, I don’t care...
High Schoolchatsports.com

The Kevin Kelley Way: The Unorthodox High School Coach Brings His Style to College Football

Everything Kevin Kelley does has a reason. Everything down to the thickness and color of the socks he’s wearing. “I’m wearing the socks I’m wearing because I looked at the temperature—I flew from Little Rock to South Carolina this morning—normally the high is about 80-something. Today, the high here is 56 with rain. These are thicker socks. Keep my feet a little warmer. If they get wet, they’ll soak up a little bit of the moisture quicker,” he says. “I wore black ones because I’ve got on blue shoes and blue shorts, and I thought that was too much blue.
York County, VAPosted by
Virginian-Pilot

Former York player, ODU assistant coach Brent Ashley is the new football coach at Tabb High

Brent Ashley says he’s never owned a piece of orange clothing in his life. That’s understandable because Ashley grew up in a sea of blue on the sidelines at York High, where his father spent almost two decades as football coach — nine as the Falcons’ head coach. Ashley’s wardrobe is about to change considerably as he’s headed to “Big Orange Country” as the new head coach at Tabb High, York’s ...
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Interview with Minnesota Football CB coach Paul Haynes: Part One

GopherIllustrated's Ryan Burns was able get some time with Minnesota cornerbacks coach Paul Haynes this past week and the two discussed quite a bit about what future holds for his group going forward in 2021. Here's what Paul Haynes shared in Part One of this GI Exclusive. $1 gets you...
Michigan StateUSA Today

5 reasons Michigan football will rebound in 2021

Of course, rebound doesn’t equal win big. So to some degree, rebounding does mean doing better than being two games under .500. Still, despite the emotional letdown of 2020, Michigan football still figures to be a pretty good team. Naturally, fans want a lot more than pretty good — they want Big Ten championships and wins over Ohio State. We’re not predicting either of those things at this juncture, though weirder things have happened in the sport of football. But this doom and gloom currently surrounding the program from outside Schembechler Hall very well could just be an overreaction to 2020 — however, again, improvement in this case at least means a return to normal. And for Michigan football, that at least means to the majority of the Gary Moeller and Lloyd Carr era when the Wolverines were regularly 8-4 to 10-2 in the regular season.
NFLchatsports.com

BYU Football: All 24 former Cougars in the NFL

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JANUARY 03: Quarterback Taysom Hill #7 of the New Orleans Saints carries the ball for yardage during the second half of their game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on January 03, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Former Player Says It's 'Disrespectful' to Have Tim Tebow Back in the NFL

Colin Cowherd: “This feels very hokey and collegiate to me. Do you think the locker room buys into it?”. Greg Jennings: “I’m not certain. They have a young locker room, so that’s what gives me hope. If they were more of a veteran locker room then I would not think this would work... It wouldn’t come across great for a lot of veteran guys, so when you’re thinking about young guys they have to kind of embrace it because it is what it is, they don’t know any better… It’s not only going to be a lot of whispers in that locker room and within that organization, there’s going to be tons of chatter across the league… He’s always been a guy who has always trying to stay in that limelight and continue to pursue his dreams, his goals, his aspirations, all these bucket list things, and for this to be one of them just seems so disrespectful to the guys who are qualified and have played that position for so long and worked their tails off to try to earn a roster spot, and you don’t even consider them, you go to a guy who has not put his hand in the dirt, who you have not seen play at this level at that position, and you just GIVE him that opportunity. That is what the chatter is going to be about and it can cause rift.”
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former NFL Head Coach Scott Linehan Lands New Job

Last season, former NFL head coach Scott Linehan was with the LSU Tigers. He won’t stay in Baton Rouge this year, but he will be staying in the SEC for the 2021 season. Linehan is joining Eli Drinkwitz’s staff and the Missouri Tigers. He’ll serve as an offensive analyst on Drinkwitz’s staff.
Billings, MTmontanasports.com

Former Billings Mustangs players to join coaching staff

BILLINGS - The Billings Mustangs announced on Wednesday their 2021 coaching line-up. Assisting new field manager Joe Kruzel will be pitching coach Winston Abreu and hitting coach Angel Franco. Both Abreu and Franco are former players. Billings will be their first stop as they begin to climb the major league coaching ladder. Tori Atencio, Athletic Trainer at Montana State University Billings, is the new Trainer.
FootballTimes Union

Football coach Joe Burke, CBA part ways

Christian Brothers Academy football coach Joe Burke will not return to mentor the team for the 2021 campaign, ending the veteran coach's tenure leading the varsity program since 2010. "After 11 years, Christian Brothers Academy and coach Burke have decided to part ways," CBA athletic director Blaine Drescher said. "Coach...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Top 5 former Texas A&M Football players in the NFL in 2021

You can say what you want about the Texas A&M Football team’s performance over the past decade, but one thing remains clear — Aggie football players make it to the NFL and thrive when they get there. Texas A&M is virtually a lock to have multiple players selected to the...
NFLthewaynedispatch.com

Schools kick-off NFL flag football

Wayne-Westland Community Schools kicked off the first NFL Flag Football games of the season recently. Teams from Adams, Franklin and Stevenson Middle School face off against other teams from Wayne County. Games will be played every Friday evening through June 18 at either John Glenn or Wayne Memorial High School.