Princess Eugenie Congratulates Sister Princess Beatrice on Her 1st Pregnancy with Unseen Pics

Princess Eugenie congratulated her sister, Princess Beatrice, on her first pregnancy with a heartwarming tribute on social media. Eugenie uploaded never-before-seen photos of the soon-to-be new parents.

Princess Eugenie has broken her silence following her sister Princess Beatrice's pregnancy announcement days ago. The new royal mom congratulated Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a lovely social media post.

Eugenie took to Instagram to share two never-before-seen images of the soon-to-be parents, including a heartwarming one from their wedding in July 2020. The lovebirds were seen holding hands as they posed near a lawn.

The following picture was an intimate selfie of Beatrice and Mozzi posing in front of a waterfall. In the accompanying caption, Eugenie shared it was World Bee Day and a great day to celebrate her pregnant sister. She wrote:

"Our furry little friends have to share today with my big sis Bea (who's got a little one on the way. Beabea and Edo, huge congratulations on your news."

On Tuesday, May 18, Princess Beatrice and Mozzi announced their first pregnancy via a statement from Buckingham Palace. The couple is set to welcome their child in autumn, and the Queen is thrilled by the news.

Beatrice's child will be given a title at birth thanks to Mozzi's Italian heritage. Princess Beatrice's baby bump can be seen hours after pregnancy announcementhttps://t.co/Po7n63IvnL pic.twitter.com/cfhshuEz6j — The Mirror (@DailyMirror) May 20, 2021

Hours after the announcement, Beatrice made her first public sighting and flaunted her growing baby bump during an outing with Mozzi in London. The expecting mother looked radiant in a leopard print dress.

She paired the printed gown with a black jacket as she and the Italian businessman strolled on the streets. Beatrice's pregnancy came three months after her sister Eugenie welcomed her son August with her husband, Jack Brooksbank.

Beatrice and Mozzi's child will be the Queen's 12th great-grandchild following the birth of Prince Harry and Meghan's daughter in summer. Although Beatrice is ninth in line to the throne, her child will receive a royal title.

Unlike her newborn nephew, Beatrice's child will be given a title at birth thanks to Mozzi's Italian heritage. According to reports, he is an Italian Count, making Beatrice a countess and their child, a nobile donna or count.

There’s another royal baby en route! Princess Beatrice will welcome her first child with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi this fall https://t.co/LPC7g8Mzx0 — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) May 19, 2021

Usually, under the British royal protocol, Beatrice and Eugenie's children aren't qualified for titles because of the precedent of King George V's 1917 patent. Only the grandchildren of the reigning monarch have a right to titles.