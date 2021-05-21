Morgan Wallen’s CMA Eligibility Shows Divide in Industry, Fans

This week, the Country Music Association shared its decision on the topic of Morgan Wallen's eligibility for the 2021 CMA Awards. The embattled singer will qualify for some categories; specifically, he's able to be nominated for any trophies that would also be awarded to those he collaborated with, such as songwriters, producers or other singers. Per Variety, a statement from the CMA clarifies that that means Morgan is eligible for nominations in the categories of Single, Song, Musical Event and Music Video of the Year, “so as not to limit opportunity for other credited collaborators.”