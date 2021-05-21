Freddie Mercury’s Life Turned Into a Graphic Novel

Savannah Hensley, an incredibly brave 5-year-old girl called 911 to get help for her father, who was experiencing chest pains and was having trouble breathing. The 911 dispatcher was surprised and even thankful for how calm Hensley was in the situation. She was only 5-years-old but very composed and aware of the situation at hand. Frank, her father, was in no position to speak, but Hensley was up to the job. What 911 dispatcher Jason Bonham didn't expect was for Hensley to keep him entertained.