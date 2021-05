TOKYO, Japan — When most people think of a breathing, it’s safe to say they picture taking air in through the nose and letting it out through the mouth (or nose again). Could the future of respiratory health mean taking a deep breath in and letting it out through your backside? A new study finds some mammals are able to breathe through their bottoms, with scientists adding rodents and pigs to that list. According to their findings, you may be able to add humans to the species using their intestines to breathe in the future.