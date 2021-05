Now that spring football has concluded, it's time to relook at the upcoming freshmen class and predict which players could have a sizable role in the upcoming season. 1. C.J. Burton Jr. - Cornerback: The corner back position is relatively packed at this point with starters Brandon Sebastian, Elijah Jones, and Josh DeBerry all returning for the upcoming season. But Burton came to camp this year ready to play, grabbing an interception in the spring game, and has reportedly developed into a game ready player who will see action quickly. There is no reason to think that Burton could find himself on the field soon, either to sub out a starter or in specific packages.