Paradinovich guilty in stabbing death of Timothy Theis

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - A Milwaukee County jury found Jacob Paradinovich guilty on Thursday, May 20 in the stabbing death of Timothy Theis. According to West Allis police, Paradinovich and Theis were traveling together in a vehicle near 80th and National on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019 when they were involved in an altercation. Officials said Paradinovich pulled the vehicle over — and both men stepped out of the vehicle. During that physical altercation, officials said Paradinovich "armed himself with a knife and stabbed (Theis) in the head."