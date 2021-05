Last night the New York Yankees wanted to celebrate the cheerfulness of putting a bow on the series with the Tampa Bay Rays by completing the sweep of the series. That was not to be as the Rays pummeled the Yankees last night. The Yankees can take some solace, though; it’s the first time the Yankees have won a series against the Ray since the Rays swept a two-game series from the Yankees back on September 24-25, 2019. The Yankees’ last time they swept a series over the Rays at Tropicana Field was in April of 2015.