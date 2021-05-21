DEBRIEF: Fiber optic installations troubling neighbors

We provide a categorical interpretation for _escrows_, i.e. trading protocols in trustless environment, where the exchange between two agents is mediated by a third party where the buyer locks the money until they receive the goods they want from the seller. A simplified escrow system can be modeled as a certain kind of _optic_ in a monoidal category $\mathcal M$ (e.g., the category of sets with cartesian product); escrows can be regarded as morphisms of a category $\mathcal E(\mathcal M)$, with the same objects of $\mathcal M$, and where the hom-objects are $\langle X , Y \rangle = \mathsf{Opt}_{\mathcal M}(\left[ \begin{smallmatrix} Y \\ X \end{smallmatrix} \right], \left[ \begin{smallmatrix} X \\ Y \end{smallmatrix} \right])$. When $X$ is a comonoid and $Y$ is a monoid in $\mathcal M$, $\mathcal E(\mathcal M)(X,Y)$ is a monoid in $\mathsf{Set}$ (or in the base of enrichment chosen to model one's specific problem), acting on the set of optics $\left[ \begin{smallmatrix} B \\ B \end{smallmatrix} \right] \to \left[ \begin{smallmatrix} X \\ Y \end{smallmatrix} \right]$. Moreover, we define a map $$\lhd : \langle Y , X \rangle \times \mathsf{Opt}(\left[ \begin{smallmatrix} Y \\ X \end{smallmatrix} \right], \left[ \begin{smallmatrix} B \\ B \end{smallmatrix} \right]) \to \mathsf{Opt}(\left[ \begin{smallmatrix} Y \\ X \end{smallmatrix} \right], \left[ \begin{smallmatrix}{X\otimes B}\\ {Y\otimes B} \end{smallmatrix} \right])$$ having action-like properties. This has the following interpretation: the object $B$ acts as an intermediary in a transaction between $X$ and $Y$, modeled by an escrow in $\langle Y , X \rangle$.