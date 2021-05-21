newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

DEBRIEF: Fiber optic installations troubling neighbors

WBAY Green Bay
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree local fire departments and local businesses teamed up to create the training ground. Hawks attacked workers going to paint the tower. That's when they found the nest. The app, developed in part at UW-Madison, shows where and when ticks are active in your area. NWTC to train AODA counselors.

www.wbay.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homeowners#Ground Water#Fire#Hawks#Uw Madison#Nwtc#Green Bay#Fiber Optic Lines#Internet#Oshkosh Water Tower#Businesses#Health Workers#Aoda Counselors#Ticks#Property Values#Demand#The Tick#Neighbors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
EconomyMySanAntonio

Siemon Expands Fiber Optic Splicing Portfolio With 5U Enclosure

WATERTOWN, Conn. (PRWEB) May 19, 2021. Siemon, a leading global network infrastructure specialist, is pleased to announce the release of its new Fiber Splicing Enclosure (FSE). This release is the latest addition to Siemon’s comprehensive fusion and mechanical fiber splicing portfolio and is designed to offer flexibility and support for current and future termination requirements.
Gypsum, COtownofgypsum.com

Gypsum Comcast Fiber Optic Project Update

The area around Porphyry Rd. and Riverview Rd. is now BLUE on the map as crews begin network connection work. The area around Sunny Ave./Holy Cross Village Apts. is now BLUE on the map for network connection work. The wet weather at the start of this week has delayed work...
Bristol, CTPosted by
Hartford Courant

Bristol looking into building its own fiber optic network to offer internet as a public utility

With the past year’s surge in broadband use, Bristol is surveying residents about their interest in a city-built fiber optic network that could improve Internet service. The city will study using federal infrastructure aid to pay for fiber optic lines to connect businesses and all 60,000 residents. That could make Internet service less expensive but more reliable throughout the city, officials ...
Green Bay, WIWBAY Green Bay

DEBRIEF: Green Bay Shipyard apartments approved

Vaccines will soon be available to 12- to 15-year-olds. It’s going to be cold again tonight with lows in the 20s and 30s. It’s going to be cold again tonight with lows in the 20s and 30s. FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another chilly May Day. Updated: 10 hours ago. Chilly 50s...
Knox, INwkvi.com

Broadband Internet Company Exploring Fiber Optic Service for Knox

A broadband internet company is exploring the possibility of bringing fiber optic service to Knox. The city council recently agreed to let Surf Broadband Solutions take a survey to see how many residents would be interested and what they’d be able to pay. Surf President Gene Crusie told council members...
Economywpr.org

Bankrupt Frac Sand Company Liquidating Western Wisconsin Mine

A frac sand mining company that declared bankruptcy last year is liquidating one of four Wisconsin mines. Prior to the filing, Texas-based Hi-Crush Proppants was one of the state's biggest producers of sand used in hydraulic fracturing for oil and natural gas. Hi-Crush's mine in the city of Whitehall opened...
Wisconsin StatePost-Crescent

5 Wisconsin beer gardens worth a stop while traveling this summer

If there's one thing that six months of winter teaches me each year, it's how to fully appreciate the simple joy of drinking beer outside in shorts and a T-shirt. To date, I can't recall a time I was sipping a crisp beer as a warm summer breeze swirled about while thinking, "Well this sucks." It's from that place that I offer my best beer advice: If a brewery offers outdoor seating, take it. We'll be packed into our parkas soon enough.
Green Bay, WIWNCY

New Watering Hole On The Green Bay Shoreline

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A new distillery recently opened along the shore of the Bay of Green Bay. It’s called Paradise North Distillery, which opened last Thursday. Tom Feld, the distillery’s owner, says he’s been wanting to give the community a hang-out spot for years. The dream was delayed...
Wisconsin StateWBAY Green Bay

NE Wisconsin colleges prepare the next generation of cyber warriors

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Recent cyberattacks have exposed vulnerabilities not only on a national scale, but also locally with a school district the victim of ransomware. That district was Tigerton schools in Shawano County were it recently had to cancel classes. While the superintendent told Action 2 News the...
Wisconsin Statewrcitytimes.com

Domtar to lower Wisconsin River for maintenance

NEKOOSA – Domtar plans to draw down the Wisconsin River above the Nekoosa dam beginning June 8, at about 6 a.m., in order to complete required maintenance and repairs to the structure. “Water will be drawn down at a rate of 12 inches per day until sometime on June 14....
Energy Industryfoxnebraska.com

NPPD completes routine power pole inspections

The Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD) is completing some routine inspections over the next several weeks. Crews in bright colored vests and hard hats from a contracted utilities services company will be inspecting power poles throughout the district until July 1. NPPD Media Relations Specialist Grant Otten said it's a...
TrafficPosted by
Racine County Eye

Risk of pavement buckling rises with temperatures

Warmer temperatures forecast throughout Wisconsin could create conditions for pavement buckling. Motorists are asked to take extra caution. Pavement can buckle when the weather quickly goes from cool to very hot. This causes slabs of pavement to expand and push against one another. If the pressure becomes great enough, the pavement can buckle and create unexpected bumps or dips. While it’s difficult to predict if or where buckling may occur, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) offers these tips:
Oshkosh, WIWBAY Green Bay

Hawk nest delays Oshkosh project

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - A restoration project in Oshkosh is being delayed because of nature. The city’s water tower on S. Washburn Street won’t be painted until later this summer. Viking Industrial Painting, the company contracted to paint the Oshkosh water tower, was prepared to go to work on Thursday....
Green Bay, WIWBAY Green Bay

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Tracking storms

Green Bay Metro weighs changes to 9 of 11 bus routes. Metro Transit plans several public meetings to get input. The latest proposal is a 3-story hotel and 5-story condominium. Eleven miles of four-lane highway will bypass Hortonville.
Wisconsin StateFox11online.com

Amtrak resuming routes from Northeast Wisconsin to Milwaukee and Chicago

(WLUK) -- Bus and train routes connecting Northeast Wisconsin to Milwaukee and Chicago will resume full schedule next week. Starting May 23, Amtrak Midwest is restoring all Hiawatha Service round-trips between Milwaukee and Chicago and the twice daily round-trip Amtrak Thruway Buses between Green Bay and Milwaukee, with stops in De Pere, Appleton, Oshkosh and Fond du Lac.
Green Bay, WIWBAY Green Bay

INTERVIEW: Green Bay Preble grad reports from Middle East

Three local fire departments and local businesses teamed up to create the training ground. Hawks attacked workers going to paint the tower. That's when they found the nest. The app, developed in part at UW-Madison, shows where and when ticks are active in your area. NWTC to train AODA counselors.
Sciencearxiv.org

Escrows are optics

We provide a categorical interpretation for _escrows_, i.e. trading protocols in trustless environment, where the exchange between two agents is mediated by a third party where the buyer locks the money until they receive the goods they want from the seller. A simplified escrow system can be modeled as a certain kind of _optic_ in a monoidal category $\mathcal M$ (e.g., the category of sets with cartesian product); escrows can be regarded as morphisms of a category $\mathcal E(\mathcal M)$, with the same objects of $\mathcal M$, and where the hom-objects are $\langle X , Y \rangle = \mathsf{Opt}_{\mathcal M}(\left[ \begin{smallmatrix} Y \\ X \end{smallmatrix} \right], \left[ \begin{smallmatrix} X \\ Y \end{smallmatrix} \right])$. When $X$ is a comonoid and $Y$ is a monoid in $\mathcal M$, $\mathcal E(\mathcal M)(X,Y)$ is a monoid in $\mathsf{Set}$ (or in the base of enrichment chosen to model one's specific problem), acting on the set of optics $\left[ \begin{smallmatrix} B \\ B \end{smallmatrix} \right] \to \left[ \begin{smallmatrix} X \\ Y \end{smallmatrix} \right]$. Moreover, we define a map $$\lhd : \langle Y , X \rangle \times \mathsf{Opt}(\left[ \begin{smallmatrix} Y \\ X \end{smallmatrix} \right], \left[ \begin{smallmatrix} B \\ B \end{smallmatrix} \right]) \to \mathsf{Opt}(\left[ \begin{smallmatrix} Y \\ X \end{smallmatrix} \right], \left[ \begin{smallmatrix}{X\otimes B}\\ {Y\otimes B} \end{smallmatrix} \right])$$ having action-like properties. This has the following interpretation: the object $B$ acts as an intermediary in a transaction between $X$ and $Y$, modeled by an escrow in $\langle Y , X \rangle$.