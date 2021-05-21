The Most Awkward Dates People Have Been On

A lot of the time we seek our parent's approval on things. After all, they used to be the only two people we looked up to. But after some point, you realize your parents are just people with flaws, who sometimes have opinions that you don't agree with, and that's okay. We are many to make our own decisions and even make our own mistakes. If you're an adult, and your parents aren't financing that decision, they don't really need to be involved at all.