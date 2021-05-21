Employers having a hard time finding people to hire

The unemployment rate for Black and minority ethnic workers has risen at three times the speed of the unemployment rate for white workers, according to new analysis of new ONS employment figures by the Trade Union Congress (TUC).The analysis reveals that the BME unemployment rate shot up from 6.3 per cent to 8.9 per cent between the first quarter of 2020 and the first quarter of 2021, an increase of 41 per cent.Over the same period the unemployment rate for white workers rose from 3.6 per cent to 4.1 per cent, an increase of 14 per cent.Around 1 in 11 (8.9 per cent) BME workers are now unemployed, compared to 1 in 25 (4.1 per cent) of white workers.TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady said: “Everyone deserves a decent and secure job. But Covid-19 has shone a light on the discrimination in...