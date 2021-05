According to the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement (DGE), Atlantic City’s casino market is running strong. However, dissecting the results provided by the department, a discrepancy emerges. While the numbers reflect gross gaming revenue (GGR) last year of over $2.88 billion for the nine casinos and two sports gambling racetracks, this isn’t totally accurate. Much of that came from online operations, not from land-based gambling. A new bill introduced last week hopes to ensure that a more complete picture is painted when the DGE releases the revenue figures.