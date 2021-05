As a parent, you want to protect and guide your children as best as possible, and there are so many ways to do that. While there is a heavy emphasis on physical health and wellness in your care of your children, the body and mind are interconnected systems, and by that logic, you need to care for your children as whole people, not just as physical growing beings. Your kids deserve mental health care as they grow and learn about themselves, and as a mom, you can be a part of providing them the space for that.