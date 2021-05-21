newsbreak-logo
Morgan County, CO

Severe Weather Statement issued for Morgan, Washington by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-21 16:15:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-21 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Morgan; Washington THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN MORGAN AND NORTH CENTRAL WASHINGTON COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 415 PM MDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail is still possible with this thunderstorm.

alerts.weather.gov
