Diseases & Treatments

Research aims to see if Alzheimer's Disease can be detected by your blood

By Katelynn Ulrich
Bay News 9
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClairty Clinical Research is trying to make early Alzheimer detection accessible to most people with a simple blood test. “It could be something that could change health care and how we evaluate who needs to be assessed for risk of the disease, preventing actions for those folks, even learning about how their genetics and how it can impact their families,” said site director Lisa Sonneborn.

www.baynews9.com
