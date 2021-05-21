Jesse Williams talks Jackson's Grey's Anatomy departure: 'I feel really honored'

"I didn't fully believe it was happening until I literally signed the contract, which didn't come until a while after the initial conversations," Drew tells ET. "It started with an initial conversation, and I was like, 'This sounds interesting, the story sounds interesting.' But you never know if the storyline is going to change or they're going to change their mind, so I didn't really settle into the reality that it was happening until I knew 100 percent it was happening. Then, by that point, I was about to show up on set and so it was like, 'I can't wait to see everyone!'" ALSO: Drew would be willing to return again: “I felt so loved and so missed.”