newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Jesse Williams talks Jackson's Grey's Anatomy departure: 'I feel really honored'

By Ruth Kinane
EW.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYet another doctor has left the building — but at least this time there was no murder, freak accident, or other epic tragedy. On Thursday's episode of Grey's Anatomy, "Legacy," we said goodbye to one more beloved long-term character on the ABC medical drama: Jackson Avery, who was played by Jesse Williams for 12 seasons. Thankfully, it was a happy ending for the plastic surgeon as he headed off to Boston to lead his family's foundation and fight systemic racism in the medical field. His departure was made all the more sweet by knowing that April (Sarah Drew) — his former partner and the mother of his child — and their daughter were joining him on his cross-country move.

ew.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Mckidd
Person
Jesse Williams
Person
Ellen Pompeo
Person
Shonda Rhimes
Person
Sarah Drew
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grey S Anatomy#Abc#Grey Sloan Memorial#Delighted Jackson#Episode Recaps Meredith#Daughter#Goodbye#Medical Drama#Assistant#Honors#Mercy West#Freak Accident#Boston
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV Seriesinspiredtraveler.ca

Grey’s Anatomy: Here’s What You Should Know About Season 18

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ solves its short-term future and renews for a season 18 the last?. ABC orders a new installment after extending the contracts of its protagonists. It will air in 2021-2022, but are we sentenced to a new year of rumors that it will be the end?. ABC has already...
San Antonio, TXLaredo Morning Times

San Antonio actress appearing on tonight's Grey's Anatomy episode

San Antonio Grey's Anatomy fans may recognize a familiar face on Thursday night's episode. Amelia Rico, from San Antonio, will play Mary Ann on the upcoming episode. According to promo photos, Mary Ann's grandfather is the original, critical patient but she is then admitted into Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital when she goes into labor.
TV & VideosPosted by
Yardbarker

Sarah Drew reprises April Kepner to help close out Jesse Williams' 'Grey's' run

"Oh, come on!" screamed Dr. April Kepner (Sarah Drew) when a thunderstorm knocked the power out, and it sounded like she never left. Drew had left April behind after Grey's Anatomy's Season 14 finale in May 2018—she later revealed she was "let go" because "the show had too many characters"—and #Japril stans were rewarded for their persistent loyalty when she reprised the beloved, neurotic April in Thursday night's episode ("Look Up Child").
TV Serieswcregisteronline.com

The Reason Justin Chambers Left Grey’s Anatomy

Fans of “Grey’s Anatomy” know that departing actors haven’t always left on the best of terms. Some left after butting heads with the show’s creator Shonda Rimes, others had much-publicized clashes with fellow castmates. But for Justin Chambers, the decision to leave came not from animosity, but rather a desire to turn the page.
TV Series360aproko.com

Grey’s Anatomy’: Sarah Drew Says a Japril Spinoff Would Be ‘Amazing

Sarah Drew is peeling back the curtains on how her Grey’s Anatomy return came to be. The former series regular came back for Thursday’s episode to provide closure for Jackson and April’s story, as well as to send Jesse Williams off as he prepares to leave the long-running medical show in his final episode on May 20. In the hour, the former couple had a heart-to-heart about where they stood and what they wanted to do with their lives, with the pair making the decision to move to Boston and leaving the door open for a romantic reconciliation.
TV Seriesimdb.com

Grey's Sarah Drew: The 'Japril' Reunion Has 'Elements of Closure, But… '

Grey’s Anatomy had to know when it brought back Sarah Drew for the May 6 episode that viewers were going to want one thing: more. And, says the actress, who played April Kepner for nine years, they just might get it. “The beauty and the magic of Grey’s Anatomy is that I don’t think there’s real closure to any character.
TV & Videosaviationanalysis.net

This actor leaves Grey’s Anatomy after at least 12 years

Members Grey’s Anatomy You must take a heavy blow. One of the actors, who has been working for twelve years and thus also twelve seasons, is leaving the famous hospital chain. Wait, because you won’t like this. Jesse Williams verlaat Grey’s Anatomy. Thursday evening, the latest episode of Grey’s Anatomy...
TV Seriesinspiredtraveler.ca

Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 Could Be The Last!

The decision has been made: there is an 18th season of “Grey’s Anatomy”. But fans should still prepare for a possible end to the series. For a long time, it was unclear whether “Grey’s Anatomy” would end after the current 17th season or not. The makers around creator Shonda Rhimes have made an extension of leading actress Ellen Pompeo (Meredith) dependent. If she hadn’t renewed her contract, the series might have ended. Now there is positive news: the American broadcaster ABC definitely wants to shoot an 18th season of the popular doctor series. Nevertheless, the audience should be prepared for the fact that “Grey’s Anatomy” will soon be over.
CelebritiesHollywood Reporter

Jesse Williams

Sarah Drew on Helping ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Say Farewell to Jesse Williams (and April) Grey’s Anatomy brought back fan-favorite Sarah Drew for a reason. The actress, who departed at the end of season 14, returned to the Shondaland medical drama May 6 to help the series say farewell…. ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Shocker:...
CelebritiesJanesville Gazette

Sandra Oh won't return to 'Grey's Anatomy' before it ends: 'I have moved on'

During her tenure as Dr. Cristina Yang on "Grey's Anatomy," Sandra Oh was the first to say one of the show's most iconic lines: "You're my person." Cristina's person — Dr. Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) — spent much of the long-running medical drama's 17th season in critical condition because of COVID-19. The unconscious Meredith shared time with a number of fan-favorite characters from "Grey's" past on the beach of her dreams, including late husband Derek (Patrick Dempsey), late roommate George (T.R. Knight) and late sister Lexie (Chyler Leigh).
TV Seriessoapoperaspy.com

Grey’s Anatomy Spoilers: ABC Show Renewed For Season 18, 3 Original Cast Extend Contract

ABC has just confirmed “Grey’s Anatomy” has been renewed for season 18. The show’s three original cast members, leading lady Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey, Chandra Wilson as Dr. Miranda Bailey, and James Pickens Jr. as Dr. Richard Webber, extend their contracts for the next season. Although, Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital is doctors-short with two of its longtime cast members Giacomo Gianniotti and Jesse Williams leaving the show.
TV SeriesEW.com

Grey's Anatomy recap: Another major character leaves

They are dropping like flies over at Grey's Anatomy. We should have guessed that an entire episode revolving around Jesse Williams would result in a major plot twist with our beloved Jackson Avery leaving the hallowed halls of Grey Sloan. Whose lethal ice-blue stare will mesmerize me now?. Is this...
TV Seriesrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Longtime cast member to check out of 'Grey's Anatomy'

Note: This story contains spoilers from the most recent episode of "Grey's Anatomy." Dr. Jackson Avery is bidding farewell to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. "Grey's Anatomy" actor Jesse Williams will later this month bring to an end a 12-season run on the long-running medical drama. The reveal was made in...
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

Grey’s Anatomy Spoilers: Sarah Drew Teases April And Jackson’s Closure On Upcoming Reunion

Grey’s Anatomy spoilers and updates reveals the show reunites star Jesse Williams (Jackson Avery) with fan-favorite alumnae Sarah Drew (April Kepner) on May 6’s episode titled “Look Up Child.” ABC debuted its promo trailer for Episode 14 on April 22, which showed Jackson showing up at April’s house announced on a stormy night. Its teaser photos also revealed the former lovers will be talking together over wine.
CelebritiesHollywood Reporter

Sarah Drew

Sarah Drew on Helping ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Say Farewell to Jesse Williams (and April) Grey’s Anatomy brought back fan-favorite Sarah Drew for a reason. The actress, who departed at the end of season 14, returned to the Shondaland medical drama May 6 to help the series say farewell…
CelebritiesPosted by
Primetimer

Sarah Drew had to keep her Grey's Anatomy return a secret "for a little while"

"I didn't fully believe it was happening until I literally signed the contract, which didn't come until a while after the initial conversations," Drew tells ET. "It started with an initial conversation, and I was like, 'This sounds interesting, the story sounds interesting.' But you never know if the storyline is going to change or they're going to change their mind, so I didn't really settle into the reality that it was happening until I knew 100 percent it was happening. Then, by that point, I was about to show up on set and so it was like, 'I can't wait to see everyone!'" ALSO: Drew would be willing to return again: “I felt so loved and so missed.”