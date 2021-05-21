Jesse Williams talks Jackson's Grey's Anatomy departure: 'I feel really honored'
Yet another doctor has left the building — but at least this time there was no murder, freak accident, or other epic tragedy. On Thursday's episode of Grey's Anatomy, "Legacy," we said goodbye to one more beloved long-term character on the ABC medical drama: Jackson Avery, who was played by Jesse Williams for 12 seasons. Thankfully, it was a happy ending for the plastic surgeon as he headed off to Boston to lead his family's foundation and fight systemic racism in the medical field. His departure was made all the more sweet by knowing that April (Sarah Drew) — his former partner and the mother of his child — and their daughter were joining him on his cross-country move.ew.com