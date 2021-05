The Lucas County Canine Care & Control will host a public canine field trip Sunday. During Snout & About, the public can take adoptable dogs out in the area to give them a break from stressful shelter life. Participants pick up dogs starting at 10 a.m. and must return them by 4 p.m. Those who wish to adopt their outing partners for a reduced fee of $50 should return by 3:30 p.m. to complete paperwork.