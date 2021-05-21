The A’s Relocation Tour Starts In Las Vegas

This is not the first time Las Vegas has gone after an MLB franchise. The Oakland Athletics-Major League Baseball dog and pony show will land in Las Vegas next week as A’s officials plan to visit the city and assess the Las Vegas market as part of the MLB’s nudge to get Oakland’s attention and pony up money for needed infrastructure for a new Oakland baseball park. The A’s tour begins in a city that started going after some form of Major League Baseball in 1999. Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman talked to a number of Major League Baseball team executives trying to convince them to move spring training operations to his city. Goodman failed. During 2003 and 2004 Las Vegas officials met with Major League Baseball about moving the then-MLB owned Montreal Expos to the desert market. MLB cut a deal with Washington, DC politicians and moved the team there in 2005. Goodman’s staff also tried to lure Florida Marlins owners Jeffrey Loria to the desert and failed. Loria ended up with public financing for a new Marlins ballpark at the site of the old Orange Bowl in Miami. In 2005, Goodman predicted that Las Vegas would have a Major League Baseball team by 2011.