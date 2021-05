MANATEE COUNTY (SNN TV) - An 11-year-old girl is missing in Bradenton, and she has been missing since Sunday night. Shayla Pfolsgrof was last seen on Sunday night at Astro Skate (3611 1st Street West, Bradenton) with friends around 8:30 pm. Shayla is 4’8, about 80 lbs with blond hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing light colored torn blue jeans, Nike slides, and a black Jordan shirt with a pink logo. Detectives say she may still be in the area around the 3000 block of 1st Street West.