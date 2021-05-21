Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Webster Bank N. A.
Webster Bank N. A. lowered its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,504 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).www.modernreaders.com