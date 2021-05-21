Midsize Market Recap: Midsize Firms Have A Competitive Edge in Remote Work—But Perhaps Not For Long
Remote work and hiring is becoming almost standard among both Big Law firms and midsize firms. The question is: What model works best for each firm?. One midsize firm, FisherBroyles, saw its model validated in the pandemic as it added 51 attorneys in 2020 and became the first virtual law firm to break into the Am Law 200, as was reported by The American Lawyer this week. The firm, with no law offices, is perhaps on one extreme end of the spectrum—the other end being brick-and-mortar-dependent firms.www.law.com