Simon Quick Advisors LLC Acquires 830 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

By Karen Miller
modernreaders.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSimon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 82.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

#Xom#Oil Price#Stock Investors#Market Analyst#Business Analyst#Exxon Mobil Co#Norges Bank#Fmr Llc#Sec#Exxon Mobil#Jefferies Financial Group#Mkm Partners#Royal Bank Of Canada#Bnp Paribas#Chemical#Xom Stock#Company#Equity#Shareholders#Petroleum Products
