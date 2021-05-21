Simon Quick Advisors LLC Acquires 830 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on ViacomCBS from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barrington Research upgraded ViacomCBS from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut ViacomCBS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upgraded ViacomCBS from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.44.