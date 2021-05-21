Arizona State Retirement System Has $30.79 Million Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)
Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 396,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,148 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $30,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.www.modernreaders.com