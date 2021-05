Country music star Jason Aldean is off to a fast start in 2021 and even has big plans for a major tour later this year. With all of his country music success, Jason Aldean, now 44-years-old, has more than a few reasons to celebrate. He is one of the top country music artists of all time and has the record sales to back it up. Since hitting the mainstream world of country music in the early 2000s, he’s been a force to reckoned with. Since that time, 22 of 35 singes he has put out have gone all the way to the top of country music charts. Jason Aldean has won his fair share of country music awards and even has three Grammy Award nominations to his credit. In other words, life and career are going pretty well for the heavily popular musician.