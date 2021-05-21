newsbreak-logo
Dwayne Johnson Will Voice Superman’s Dog in ‘League of Super Pets’

By Matt Singer
94.1 KRNA
94.1 KRNA
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Dwayne Johnson is already playing DC’s Black Adam in a movie — now he’s adding another DC Comics superhero to his resume: Krypto the Superdog. Superman’s furry best friend will appear in a Warner Bros. movie called League of Super Pets, which is headed to theaters next year. According to...

MoviesSFGate

Dwayne Johnson's 'Jungle Cruise' Opening in Theaters and Disney Plus in July

“Jungle Cruise,” a big-budget family adventure starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, will premiere simultaneously in theaters and on Disney Plus on July 30. The film will be available to rent on Disney Plus Premier Access. Disney used a similar strategy with “Mulan” and “Raya and the Last Dragon” and plans to debut upcoming films such as “Black Widow” and “Cruella” in theaters and on Disney Plus Premiere Access. Pixar’s “Soul” debuted on the streaming service for free at the same time it opened in cinemas. Disney is one of several studios that have experimented with alternative distribution strategies during the height of the pandemic. Paramount and Universal have shortened the length of time their films can screen exclusively in theaters, while Warner Bros. is debuting its entire 2021 slate on HBO Max at the same time the movies open in cinemas.
TV Seriesdarkhorizons.com

Jack Quaid To Voice Superman For HBO Max

“The Boys” star Jack Quaid will lend his voice to the titular last son of Krypton in the new serialised HBO Max and Cartoon Network series “My Adventures with Superman”. Scoring a two-season order, the series is being produced by Warner Bros. Animation and based on characters from DC Comics...
Celebritieswegotthiscovered.com

Dwayne Johnson Explains The Difficulties Of Staying In Superhero Shape

The idea of actors getting jacked for superhero roles has only really become a thing over the last fifteen years or so, and much of the blame for the trend should be pointed squarely in the direction of Hugh Jackman, who took things to the next level after a relatively lean debut as Wolverine in Bryan Singer’s X-Men by transforming himself into a ripped and frighteningly vascular physical specimen.
MoviesICV2

DWAYNE JOHNSON IN 'SUPER-PETS'; ANIMATED DRIZZT SHORT; BRUCE TIMM'S NEW 'BATMAN' SERIES; NEW 'SPIDEY' PRE-SCHOOL SERIES; 'MECH CADETS' SERIES, 'BATMAN: THE LONG HALLOWEEN, PART TWO'

A raft of geek animation news broke in the last few days and we round it up here. Dwayne Johnson is set to voice Krypto the Super-Dog in the upcoming animated feature DC’s League of Super-Pets, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The film has been in development since 2018 (see "Super-Pets on the Big Screen"), but is now apparently on a fast track; release is planned for May 20, 2022. Jared Stern (The LEGO Batman Movie) wrote the script and is co-directing with Sam Levine (Penn Zero: Part-Time Hero).
epicstream.com

Is Batman Beyond Canon in DC Explained

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. Also known as Batman of the Future, Batman Beyond focuses on a new bearer of the Caped Crusader’s title in a future Gotham City under the guidance of the OG Batman, Bruce Wayne. It is an animated series with Terry McGuinness as the main protagonist set years beyond the service of his predecessor and it is a much darker version of the hero. Is it canon in DC though?
MoviesThe Ringer

Give in to the Blockbuster Excess of Zack Snyder’s ‘Army of the Dead’

In the immortal words of the Giant from Twin Peaks: It is happening again. Polarizing filmmaker Zack Snyder is in the middle of a press tour and has some things to get off his chest. In case you were wondering: Snyder would’ve included a gay love story in another 300 sequel, would’ve added a giant alien squid to his Watchmen adaptation with the wizardry of modern visual effects, and would never allow anyone to sit in a chair on the set of his most recent production. (Somewhere, Christopher Nolan is nodding his head furiously in agreement.) Didn’t we just endure enough discourse with the four-hour Justice League director’s cut to sustain Zack Snyder hot takes for at least a couple of years? Normally, yes, but the Snyder news cycle has suddenly reanimated because, rather fittingly, he’s made another movie about zombies.
Celebritieswegotthiscovered.com

Dwayne Johnson Rumored To Be In Talks For New Netflix Show

How Dwayne Johnson finds the time to get everything done on his to-do list is a mystery, as he always seems to be spinning multiple plates at once. When he’s working on a movie he’s regularly up at 5am to hit the gym before he spends all day on set filming, and he also produces all of his own output so he’s involved in the production and behind the scenes meetings as well.
TV & VideosICV2

'ETERNALS' TRAILER, POSTER; 'NAOMI' GETS SERIES ORDER; 'POWERPUFF GIRLS', 'TOM SWIFT', AND 'PAINKILLER' DIDN'T; HENRY CAVILL IN 'HIGHLANDER'; 'BATGIRL' GETS DIRECTORS; ADAM WINGARD TO DIRECT 'HARDCORE'

Geek movie and TV news is pouring in, and we round it up here. Marvel Studios has released a poster and trailer for Eternals, which will premiere in the U.S. on November 5. Other than a short clip in a sizzle reel early this month (see "Marvel Movie Sizzle Reel Reveals Footage"), this is the first footage of the film released to the public.
CinemaBlend

Black Adam’s Dwayne Johnson Explains Why Staying Superhero Fit During Filming Is So ‘Challenging’

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Dwayne Johnson is one of the hardest working people in entertainment, with the wrestler-turned-actor now a bankable star and powerful producer. Johnson is also known for his hulking physique, which fans can’t wait to see in action for the Black Adam movie. But The Rock recently shared why it’s so challenging to stay supervillain fit when filming his DC debut.
MoviesMovieWeb

The Rock Is Krypto the Superdog in DC's League of Super-Pets Movie

Black Adam won't be the first superhero Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson will play on the big screen after all. Though Johnson is currently shooting Black Adam with a planned 2022 release for the movie, word has come in that The Rock has signed on to voice Superman's pet, Krypto the Super-Dog, in the animated feature DC's League of Super-Pets. The movie is scheduled to theatrically release in May 2022, about two months before Black Adam premieres.
Movieswdwinfo.com

Dwayne Johnson Gives Details on Release of ‘Jungle Cruise’

It seems as though we've been waiting for a hundred years or so for Disney to tell us when the live-action adaption of Jungle Cruise starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Emily Blunt would make its way to the silver screen. Originally, the film was supposed to hit theaters in...
Comicswkml.com

Batman and Superman Animated Comeback

DC Comics surprised the internet with three big announcements out of the animated universe last week. A reimagining of the 1990s Batman: The Animated Series, complete with the original artist Bruce Timm as well as JJ Abrams and Matt Reeves. Along with that, a new Superman Animated Series will also be created, both of these for HBO Max.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Dwayne Johnson Reportedly Trying To Get A Mandalorian Role

Celebrity cameos in Star Wars are very difficult to pull off given that there’s a real chance it can completely break the immersion audiences have in whatever movie or TV show they’re watching, which is one of the reasons Daniel Craig, Karl Urban, Tom Hardy, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Simon Pegg were hidden in plain sight throughout the Sequel Trilogy, but stars don’t come much bigger than Dwayne Johnson.
Moviesepicstream.com

Black Adam Star Dwayne Johnson Teases DC Anti-Hero's Live-Action Suit

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. You can totally feel Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's excitement for his upcoming Black Adam film and quite frankly, he has every reason in the world to be extremely ecstatic about it. The project has been stuck in developmental hell for over a decade with the general belief within the DC Extended Universe fandom that the film has silently been canned. Thankfully, that's not the case and the film has begun filming.