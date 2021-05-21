Even Patrick Williams Knows the Next Step is All Mental

FantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. It’s the last time of the season to make some moves! Good luck to all owners still battling it out and playing this week! 16 teams still have three games remaining which is always a good place to start. I like to spruce it up a notch and target a four-game week baby! The Nuggets, Clippers, Grizzlies, Magic, 76ers, Kings, and Raptors all play Thursday/Friday. So, you can add a player from said team and then drop them for anyone on the Celtics, Nets, Hornets, Bulls, Pacers, Lakers, Heat, Bucks, Timberwolves, Knicks, Suns, or Spurs who all play Saturday/Sunday. It’s all about creativity baby. Now let’s scoop up these players who are primed to end the season strong.