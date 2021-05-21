Gig economy reckoning spreads to popular home services company

The Coronavirus pandemic has made the year difficult for everyone, but essential workers had to put their lives on the line repeatedly during the health and financial crisis. Many customers don't realize the gravity of the risk an essential worker takes for seemingly simple tasks such as delivering food. Not to mention that most of these jobs are mostly underpaid. Riley Elliot works as a Uber Eats driver, and has been risking his life to make ends meet, and deliver food for people. Elliot was at his wit's end after he wasn't tipped enough for a delivery in which he ended up shelling out $3 for parking. He took to TikTok, broke down in tears as he narrated the incident and pleaded with customers to tip essential workers like him during the financial crisis. It also brought to light the poor wages paid to gig workers, forcing them to take on multiple jobs to put a roof over their heads.