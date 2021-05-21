newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Netflix’s Army Of The Dead Ending Explained: What Happened, And How It Could Be Just The Beginning

By Mike Reyes
Posted by 
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Warning: spoilers for Netflix’s Army of the Dead are in play. If you haven’t seen the movie yet, we’re about to crack open a vault’s worth of story beats you might not want spoiled. So leave this rundown dead and buried if you’re not current. Don’t worry...it won’t stay dead.

www.cinemablend.com
CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

Saint Louis, MO
25K+
Followers
21K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

 https://www.cinemablend.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raúl Castillo
Person
Dave Bautista
Person
Tig Notaro
Person
Hiroyuki Sanada
Person
Zack Snyder
Person
Guillermo Del Toro
Person
Omari Hardwick
Person
Nora Arnezeder
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Netflix Inc#Long Story#Movie Stars#Love Story#True Story#Army Of The Dead Ending#The Bly Casino#Chambers#True Purpose Of Army#Zombie#Development Hell#Las Vegas Zombies#Fuck#Accidental Casualties#Story Possibilities#Lost Vegas#Mr Tanaka
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Spoilers
News Break
Movies
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Army
Related
Public SafetyHollywood News

Please Enable JavaScript

Www.thehollywoodnews.com is using a security service for protection against online attacks. The service requires full JavaScript support in order to view this website. Please enable JavaScript on your browser and try again.
MoviesBlack Girl Nerds

Zack Snyder On Creating a World of Zombies in ‘Army of the Dead’

BGN interviews filmmaker Zack Snyder to talk about his latest film for Netflix Army of the Dead. Following a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, a group of mercenaries takes the ultimate gamble, venturing into the quarantine zone to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted. When Scott Ward (Dave Bautista),...
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead gets a new poster and promo

Netflix has released another poster for writer-director Zack Snyder’s zombie heist drama Army of the Dead, along with a promo which focuses on the ‘smarter, faster’ more organised’ zombie horde; check them out here…. ARMY OF THE DEAD takes place following a zombie outbreak that has left Las Vegas in...
Moviesfanboynation.com

Army of the Dead Livestream Event May 13

This Thursday, Netflix is hosting an Army of the Dead Livestream Event where fans will get a chance to unlock the first 15 minutes of the film. Army of the Dead is fast approaching, but to make the wait more bearable Netflix is hosting a global livestream event on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 10am PT/1pm ET. During the interactive experience, fans can expect special appearances from the director himself, Zack Snyder, and stars of the film, Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana De La Reguera, Matthias Schweighöfer, Nora Arnezeder, Tig Notaro and more. Plus, fans will be able to unlock the first 15 minutes of the film! Once unlocked fans will have a 32-hour window to watch the first 15 minutes on YouTube; the same amount of time the crew in the film have to complete their $200 million heist.
TV Seriesgamingideology.com

Watch five clips from Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead

With just over a week to go Army of the Dead arriving on Netflix (and just hours before the review embargo lifted), the streamer released five clips from Zack Snyder’s zombie action thriller; view them here …. ARMY OF THE DEAD takes place after a zombie outbreak that left Las...
MoviesPosted by
Third Coast Review

Review: A Massive Cast, Countless Zombies and Even Father-Daughter Drama in Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead

After a brief introduction that involves a super-zombie escaping from a military convoy leaving Area 51, having it established that this latest cinematic zombie outbreak is somehow contained to the city of Las Vegas and that many of the heroes that will carry us through the film we’re about to watch are ex-military still living and working in the vicinity, director Zack Snyder’s (Dawn of the Dead, 300, Justice League) Army of the Dead moves us through an adventure that is at all times a heist film, an action adventure, a family drama, a comedy, and even a love story (between two zombies, of course). In other words, this one is a lot of movie.
Moviesflickdirect.com

Army of The Dead Video Review

From filmmaker Zack Snyder (300, Zack Snyder's Justice League), ARMY OF THE DEAD takes place following a zombie outbreak that has left Las Vegas in ruins and walled off from the rest of the world. When Scott Ward (Dave Bautista), a displaced Vegas local, former zombie war hero who's now flipping burgers on the outskirts of the town he now calls home, is approached by casino boss Bly Tanaka (Hiroyuki Sanada), it's with the ultimate proposition: Break into the zombie-infested quarantine zone to retrieve $200 million sitting in a vault beneath the strip before the city is nuked by the government in 32 hours. Driven by the hope that the payoff could help pave the way to a reconciliation with his estranged daughter Kate (Ella Purnell), Ward takes on the challenge, assembling a ragtag team of experts for the heist. They include Maria Cruz (Ana de la Reguera), an ace mechanic and Ward's old friend; Vanderohe (Omari Hardwick), a zombie killing machine; Marianne Peters (Tig Notaro), a cynical helicopter pilot; Mikey Guzman (Raúl Castillo), a go-for-broke influencer and Chambers (Samantha Win), his ride-or-die; Martin (Garret Dillahunt), the casino's head of security; a badass warrior known as the Coyote (Nora Arnezeder) who recruits Burt Cummings (Theo Rossi), a slimy security guard; and a brilliant German safe cracker named Dieter (Matthias Schweighöfer). Scott finds an unexpected emotional hurdle when Kate joins the expedition to search for Geeta (Huma S. Qureshi), a mother who's gone missing inside the city. With a ticking clock, a notoriously impenetrable vault, and a smarter, faster horde of Alpha zombies closing in, only one thing's for certain in the greatest heist ever attempted: survivors take all.
TV & VideosComing Soon!

First 15 Minutes of Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead Revealed!

Ahead of its theatrical release tomorrow, Netflix has released the first 15 minutes of Zack Snyder’s newest zombie action-thriller Army of the Dead, providing viewers a better idea of the film’s premise. The video also includes a musical opening sequence that features an introduction to the main characters including Dave Bautista and Omari Hardwick. The film is set to arrive in theaters tomorrow on May 14, exclusively at 200 Cinemark locations. The wide release will then be followed by its global streaming debut on May 21 on Netflix.
Moviesfullcirclecinema.com

‘Army of the Dead’ Review: “A Zombified Universe”

In 2004, Zack Snyder made his introduction to the world with a remake of Dawn of the Dead. That movie was an intense horror thriller that would jump-start his career. Fast forward seventeen years, and he has returned to the world of horror with his newest film: Army of the Dead.
Movies411mania.com

Netflix Releases First 15 Minutes of Army of the Dead Online

Netflix has put the first 15 minutes of Army of the Dead online ahead of its release in theaters tomorrow. The streaming service streamed the first portion of the movie, which you can check out below for the next 27 hours as of this writing. (In other words, it will no longer be available to watch as of 10 PM ET/7 PM PT on May 14th.)
MoviesPosted by
Consequence

Army of the Dead is a Gory, Nasty, Zombie-Killing Blast: Review

The Pitch: Years after a zombie apocalypse leaves the last remaining shamblers walled off in a long-abandoned Las Vegas, a former soldier named Scott Ward (Dave Bautista) is approached by mysterious tycoon Bly Tanaka (Hiroyuki Sanada) with a proposition: Send in a team to steal $200 million from a vault in his casino within the zombie-infested Sin City, and they get to keep a hefty chunk of the proceeds. That is, if they can survive the beasties inside, grab the cash, and get out before the government nukes the place (on Fourth of July, natch).
MoviesDen of Geek

Army of the Dead Review: Zack Snyder’s Most Fun Film to Date

If Zack Snyder could sustain the same amount of energy and panache that he brings to the opening credits sequences of his films throughout the rest of their runtimes, he’d be an auteur worthy of the adoring, yet occasionally toxic fanbase that’s long tormented Warner Brothers Pictures. His latest project, Army of the Dead, is no different.
TV & VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

Zack Snyder Praises Netflix For ‘Incredible’ Decision To Put Army Of The Dead In Theaters

Slowly but surely, the film industry is inching back towards a form of normalcy we haven’t seen in over a year. Big movies are lining up theatrical release dates, with Disney’s Cruella and John Krasinski’s horror sequel A Quiet Place Part II expected to drop later this month. But Netflix also is doing its part to bring big-screen entertainment to the actual big screen, as it’s releasing Zack Snyder’s anticipated new Army of the Dead on more than 600 screens nationwide starting Friday, May 14.
MoviesJanesville Gazette

bc-ebert adv-2 05-11

"ARMY OF THE DEAD" Three stars Scott ......... Dave Bautista Vanderohe ..... Omari Hardwick Marianne ...... Tig Notaro Bly ........... Hiroyuki Sanada. Netflix presents a film directed by Zack Snyder and written by Snyder, Shay Hatten and Joby Harold. Rated R (for strong bloody violence, gore and language throughout, some sexual content and brief nudity/graphic nudity). Running time: 148 minutes. Opens Thursday at local theaters and May 21 on Netflix.