500 Days Of Summer Is On Hulu Streaming Now, And Zooey Deschanel Has A Message For Fans About Her Character

In the before times, I was always prone to worrying about things before they happened. I hate to say it, but it's a habit that's stuck with me. This is part of the reason why, while I am hyped for Denis Villeneuve's Dune adaptation, I'm already worried about the sequel. Of course, that's just a piece of the puzzle, as there are several factors presenting themselves as potential hurdles to the continuation that would completely adapt the first book in the Dune series. Here are those stumbling blocks that already have me worried, despite Dune not being due out for another several months.