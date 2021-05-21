newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

500 Days Of Summer Is On Hulu Streaming Now, And Zooey Deschanel Has A Message For Fans About Her Character

By Mike Reyes
Posted by 
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(500) Days of Summer was an indie smash hit upon its release in 2009, and to this day, fans still like to debate whether or not Zooey Deschanel’s Summer is the villain of this bittersweet romantic dramedy. With the movie entering the streaming world again through its recent arrival on Hulu, Deschanel took a moment to celebrate the occasion with her own message to fans on the matter. Aas you’d expect, she doesn’t think that Summer is the villain some have made her out to be.

www.cinemablend.com
CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

Saint Louis, MO
25K+
Followers
21K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

 https://www.cinemablend.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Guillermo Del Toro
Person
Joseph Gordon Levitt
Person
Zooey Deschanel
Person
Marc Webb
IN THIS ARTICLE
#500 Days Of Summer#Time Travel#Streaming#Summer Character#Summer Cast Members#Smash#Zooeydeschanel#Indie#Message#Sort#Debate#Internet#Questions#Truth#People#Personal Experiences
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosGeekTyrant

Joseph Gordon-Levitt Returning to TV With Passion Project Comedy Series MR. CORMAN at Apple TV+

Joseph Gordon-Levitt has been in so many great films, including Inception, 50/50, 500 Days of Summer, The Walk, and most recently, The Trial of the Chicago 7, but for six seasons, the actor played an alien on earth in 3rd Rock From the Sun. Now JGL is returning to TV with a passion project called Mr. Corman, which he describes as a “slice of life” comedy that is loosely based on himself, on a different path in life.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Warner Bros.' Willy Wonka Prequel Just Cast A Dune Star In The Lead Role

Earlier this year, Warner Bros’ prequel to Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory had some pretty exciting names in the mix to play Roald Dahl’s iconic confectionary wizard. Both Dune’s Timothée Chalamet and Spider-Man himself Tom Holland were mentioned as being up for the lead in the film simply titled Wonka. And now, it’s been reported that a champion has been crowned, with Chalamet set to step into the top hat and overcoat of Willy Wonka’s younger self.
PetsPosted by
CinemaBlend

Why Angelina Jolie Just Took A Stunning Portrait Covered In Bees

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Angelina Jolie has been known to make grand gestures, both in the name of art and the various humanitarian causes that she supports. But the Eternals star has gone and done something pretty extreme for a good cause; as she recently posed for a portrait covered in bees. The reason for Jolie’s absolutely stunning portrait is simple: she’s working with an initiative to preserve the world’s bee population, through the training and support of female beekeepers.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Dune Hasn't Even Come Out Yet, And I'm Already Worried About The Sequel

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. In the before times, I was always prone to worrying about things before they happened. I hate to say it, but it’s a habit that’s stuck with me. This is part of the reason why, while I am hyped for Denis Villeneuve’s Dune adaptation, I’m already worried about the sequel. Of course, that’s just a piece of the puzzle, as there are several factors presenting themselves as potential hurdles to the continuation that would completely adapt the first book in the Dune series. Here are those stumbling blocks that already have me worried, despite Dune not being due out for another several months.
TV & Videosfanboynation.com

Aimee Garcia Talks About her Role as Jodie on Hulu’s M.O.D.O.K

Aimee Garcia (Lucifer, The George Lopez Show, Off the Map) talks about her role as Jodie on Hulu’s M.O.D.O.K premiering today!. Author, producer, actress, wrestling fan and all around amazing person Aimee Garcia, takes on the role of super villainess, Jodie the housewife turn greater evil genius than her husband M.O.D.O.K. in the new Hulu animated series of the same name, produced by the people who brought you Robot Chicken.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Mom's Allison Janney Has A Message For The Fans After Series Finale Airs

Mom’s series finale was satisfying, funny and bittersweet all at the same time. While the sitcom had a solid ending, fans were likely still a bit saddened by the sudden decision to end the show. But no one seemed more shocked than the cast and crew, including Allison Janney. And after the series finale aired, the Mom star shared a special message dedicated to the fans.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Hulu New Releases: Movies And TV Shows Streaming June 2021

Though the temperatures may change, and the seasons start their shifting, Hulu is making sure to keep everything exciting, no matter how hot it is outside. No matter your preference of outside climate, June 2021 is bringing the heat with some big titles, old and new, for everyone to enjoy. If you're curious about May 2021's big additions, you can check those out below, before you jump too far into the future. But for now, let's take a look at what June has in store for Hulu subscribers.
TV & Videospurewow.com

25 of the Best Scary Movies to Stream on Hulu Right This Minute

Ready to spice up your streaming queue with something spooky, but not sure where to start? Well, you’ve come to the right place. With such a huge library of scary titles right at our fingertips, picking out the right films can seem a bit intimidating. But thankfully, we’ve combed through Hulu’s massive collection and selected some titles that are guaranteed to make you sleep with the lights on. From Jacob’s Ladder to The Host, keep reading for 25 of the best scary movies on Hulu right now.
MoviesPopculture

Overlooked Cameron Diaz Comedy Just Added to Netflix

Netflix added a host of hidden gems to its catalog this month, including the underrated 2002 movie The Sweetest Thing starring Cameron Diaz. The rom-com also stars Christina Applegate, Selma Blair, Thomas Jane, Frank Grillo, Jason Bateman, Eddie McClintock and Lillian Adams. It joins a growing list of nostalgia hits in Netflix's "recently added" category.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Added 4 New Movies/TV Shows Today

Netflix added a handful of new movies and TV shows to its library today. In total, four fresh titles debuted on the streamer this Friday, May 7th – and they’re all originals. Specifically, the quartet consists of a couple of films and a couple of series. And, as always, the new additions cater to all tastes, with the day delivering both a powerful human drama and your next superhero obsession. Check out the itemized list of what’s just debuted below and then read on for more info.
TV ShowsTVGuide.com

What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 Movie Rankings on May 11

If you're looking for the most popular movies on Netflix, you could march on down to Netflix's headquarters and demand answers, or you could just see what's on Netflix's daily Top 10 list for movies. The Top 10 list of movies on Netflix for Tuesday, May 11 is once again topped by the family film The Mitchells vs. the Machines, because lazy-eyed pugs are streaming gold. Continuing the kid-friendly trend, the 2006 computer-animated movie Open Season climbs to No. 7, and Madagascar 3 holds steady at No. 4. This is what kids do; after school they watch Netflix.
CelebritiesPosted by
Deadline

Golden Globe Winner Mark Ruffalo Calls Out HFPA: “Time To Step Up And Right The Wrongs Of The Past”

The backlash against the Hollywood Foreign Press Association is showing no sign of ebbing. Mark Ruffalo, who won a Golden Globe Award this year, called out the international journalists group today for “[resisting] the change that is being asked of them from many of the groups that have been most disenfranchised by their culture of secrecy and exclusion.”