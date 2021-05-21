500 Days Of Summer Is On Hulu Streaming Now, And Zooey Deschanel Has A Message For Fans About Her Character
(500) Days of Summer was an indie smash hit upon its release in 2009, and to this day, fans still like to debate whether or not Zooey Deschanel’s Summer is the villain of this bittersweet romantic dramedy. With the movie entering the streaming world again through its recent arrival on Hulu, Deschanel took a moment to celebrate the occasion with her own message to fans on the matter. Aas you’d expect, she doesn’t think that Summer is the villain some have made her out to be.www.cinemablend.com