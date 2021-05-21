Introducing Coursera’s Asian Identities Employee Resource Group

On 12-22-2020, a group of employees at Coursera established the Asian Identities Employee Resource Group. In just the first few months of its launch, we have been able to serve Coursera and create a stronger sense of community, inclusion and belonging. We were able to host our company’s first-ever virtual Lunar New Year celebration. We created Brave Space forums for employees to process the rise in anti-Asian hate and the tragic impact of COVID-19 surges in Asian regions. And we’ve staged countless events to showcase the many cultures, traditions and stories of the Asian and Pacific Islander diaspora.