Wildfire breaks out in Lake County, residents evacuated

Effective: 2021-04-29 18:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-04-29 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Allegan; Barry; Clare; Ionia; Isabella; Kalamazoo; Kent; Lake; Mason; Mecosta; Montcalm; Muskegon; Newaygo; Oceana; Osceola; Ottawa; Van Buren A LINE OF SHOWERS WITH GUSTY WINDS TO AFFECT WESTERN LOWER MICHIGAN At 640 PM EDT, radar indicated showers were located along a line extending from near Big Sable Point north of Ludington to roughly 60 miles west of Holland over Lake Michigan. These showers were moving quickly to the east and southeast at 40 mph. Conditions this evening are favorable for gusty winds beneath rain showers. Winds to around 40 mph are possible with these showers. It is also possible that isolated thunderstorms may develop. A few lightning strikes and pea sized hail would be possible, but again the main concern is a few sudden wind gusts to around 40 mph. Locations impacted include Grand Rapids... Kalamazoo... Portage Muskegon... Holland... Mount Pleasant Ionia... Big Rapids... Grand Haven Greenville... Ludington... Hastings Belding... Allegan... South Haven Portland... Lowell... Paw Paw Clare... Hart If outdoors, seek shelter if threatening weather approaches your location.