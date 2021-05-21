newsbreak-logo
Lake County, MI

Wildfire breaks out in Lake County, residents evacuated

By FOX 17
Fox17
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAKE COUNTY, Mich. — Authorities responded to a wildfire that broke out in Lake County this afternoon, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. We’re told the fire started in the area of James Road and Lavista Road. An evacuation took effect from 32nd Road and M-37 to Forman Road...

