Wildfire breaks out in Lake County, residents evacuated

Effective: 2021-05-09 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-09 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Clare; Lake; Mason; Osceola FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as around 30 expected. * WHERE...Mason, Lake, Osceola and Clare counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Clouds will spread across southern portions of the state, but bases should be high and thin enough for temperatures to fall below freezing after midnight.