Foreign Policy

U.S., South Korea have 'ironclad' commitment to shared security -Biden

President Joe Biden on Friday said his meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in underscored the deep security and economic ties binding the United States and South Korea, including a shared approach to North Korea.

Biden also announced that State Department official Sung Kim will serve as special envoy for North Korea.

"Our partnership is grounded on our ironclad commitment to shared security. Our alliance has long been the linchpin of peace, security, prosperity, and the region growing more prominent and us being together," Biden told reporters at a joint news conference with Moon.

