The Wild at Heart: Game Pass first impressions

By Heidi Nicholas
trueachievements.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Wild at Heart is gorgeous. Seriously, look up “whimsical” in the dictionary and... well, there won’t be a picture of The Wild at Heart there, but there should be. The game’s focus on childhood adventure and escapism is everywhere in its lovely childlike aesthetic and the eccentricities of its characters — such as the polite fellow who seems quite happy to have his head stuck inside a kettle — but The Wild at Heart isn’t always so friendly. There’s something of a Bridge to Terabithia vibe in the way our protagonist Wake plunges headfirst into a fantastical world to escape the hardships of his reality, and the bizarre creatures that emerge every night in the Deep Woods suggest he hasn’t managed to flee it entirely. But, first things first — The Wild at Heart launched into Xbox Game Pass just yesterday. And do we recommend it? We do! Why? Well, read on…

