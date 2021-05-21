newsbreak-logo
Bradenton, FL

Have you seen John Patton? Deputies issue Silver Alert for 59-year-old Bradenton man

By Ryan Callihan
Bradenton Herald
 3 days ago

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office put out a Silver Alert Friday afternoon for a 59-year-old Bradenton man who hasn’t been seen in nearly two weeks. Deputies say John Patton has mental conditions and was last seen on the night of May 9. According to a release, investigators believe he left the 10200 block of Silverado Circle in Bradenton in a white Cadillac CT-6 sedan with a KFA-P54 Florida license plate number.

