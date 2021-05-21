newsbreak-logo
Cancer

Alese Covers Treatment in the First, Second, and Third Lines for Patients With Late-Stage Gastric Cancer

By Targeted Oncology Staff
targetedonc.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCase-Based Roundtable Meetings Spotlight, Case-Based Roundtable Meetings Spotlight May 2021: Solid Tumors,. Treatment options are available for patients with late-stage gastric cancer in the early- to late-line settings. During a virtual Targeted Oncology Case-Based Roundtable event, Olatunji B. Alese, MD, assistant professor in the Department of Hematology and Medical Oncology...

