Alese Covers Treatment in the First, Second, and Third Lines for Patients With Late-Stage Gastric Cancer

Loretta Nastoupil, MD, describes the challenges of selecting treatment beyond the second-line. Loretta Nastoupil, MD: We have observed over many years that the remission durations get significantly shorter as we get into the third-line or later space. It’s also important to recognize that many of these patients are diagnosed with follicular lymphoma in their early to mid-60s. When we observe them in the third-line or later space, they’re often in their mid- to late 70s. That leads to additional considerations regarding patient characteristics, comorbidities, age, their preference between oral vs IV [intravenous] therapy, and number of office visits, which has been of significant concern in the COVID-19 era. We recognize that many of these patients will experience multiple recurrences. They may not need therapy at each relapse, so we still will practice watchful waiting. I usually follow similarly to the frontline setting to observe for GELF [Groupe d’Etude des Lymphomes Folliculaires] criteria. If they fit the criteria, the [adverse] effects of therapy can be justifiable.