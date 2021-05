Expect a lot of talk from fight fans throughout the summer about the upcoming August battle between the legendary Manny Pacquiao and the young lion, Errol Spence. Many expect Spence to walk away with the win by virtue of his size, youth, and laudable talent. Pacquiao, however, has his believers. Indeed, few, if any, feel the Filipino Senator doesn’t stand any chance at all. Pacquiao has simply proven himself an enemy of father time too many times before. One person with unique insight into the impending match is the only man to have fought both men in the ring.