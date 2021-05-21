North Huntingdon Township Commissioner vote to end police mail delivery
NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Delivering mail has been a unique part of the job description for North Huntingdon Township's police officers for more than 30 years. The policy for the township has long been that officers hand-deliver mail to the township's seven commissioners each week. When retired Pennsylvania State Trooper Ronald Zona was sworn in as a commissioner in 2020, he said he was surprised to get that knock on the door.www.wtae.com