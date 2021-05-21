newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
North Huntingdon, PA

North Huntingdon Township Commissioner vote to end police mail delivery

By Jim Madalinsky
wtae.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Delivering mail has been a unique part of the job description for North Huntingdon Township's police officers for more than 30 years. The policy for the township has long been that officers hand-deliver mail to the township's seven commissioners each week. When retired Pennsylvania State Trooper Ronald Zona was sworn in as a commissioner in 2020, he said he was surprised to get that knock on the door.

www.wtae.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntingdon, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
City
North Huntingdon, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
North Huntingdon, PA
Crime & Safety
North Huntingdon, PA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mail Delivery#State Police#Road Racing#North Huntingdon Township#Delivering Mail#Job Description
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related