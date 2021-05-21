newsbreak-logo
Softball Academy for Dallas ISD Students to Start May 25

K12@Dallas
K12@Dallas
 2 days ago
Dallas ISD Athletics will host their first softball academy beginning on May 25. The softball academy will be open to Dallas ISD students in grade 3-6. The Academy will be held from 6-8 p.m. on different campuses and at the Forester Softball Complex on specified dates. Students K-2 will have...

Dallas, TX
ABOUT

Everything you need to know about K12 in Dallas. You are one follow away from —— an eclectic account to empower public education in Dallas. We focus on citywide initiatives in learning and innovation for the next generation of Dallasites.

Dallas, TXPosted by
K12@Dallas

Principal of the Year: Finalists are revealed

Seven principals have been chosen as finalists to be named Dallas ISD Principal of the Year in each of three categories. The three winners will be chosen in the coming days. Sandra Barrios-Rojas, Jack Lowe Sr. Elementary School. Under Barrios-Rojas’ leadership, Jack Lowe Sr. Elementary School has. earned an “A”...
Fort Worth, TXFort Worth Star-Telegram

Former Dallas-Fort Worth area high school softball players in the NCAA tournament

The NCAA softball bracket was released Sunday night and 64 teams will begin playing Friday for the ultimate goal ... a championship trophy in Oklahoma City on June 9. Regionals will run Friday through Sunday at sites like Norman, Stillwater, Austin and Baton Rouge followed by super regionals May 27-30. From there, the final eight teams will move on to OKC for the Women’s College World Series capped off with a best-of-three championship starting Monday June 7 on ESPN.
Dallas, TXLone Star Ball

Jack Kruger outrighted to Round Rock

Catcher Jack Kruger has cleared waivers and been outrighted to AAA Round Rock, the Texas Rangers announced today. The 26 year old Kruger had been claimed on waivers by the Rangers from the Anaheim Angels on May 9, 2021, was put on the taxi squad, and then was designated for assignment by the Rangers on May 15, 2021, so that Hunter Wood could be added to the active and 40 man roster.
Texas StatePosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Wisconsin offers a 2023 WR from Texas

Wisconsin football is already beginning to send out 2023 offers, and the Badgers are in on a wide receiver from Texas. Earlier today on Twitter, Kaleb Black announced an offer from the Badgers:. Black resided in Spring, Texas and plays his high school football at Klein Oak. Wisconsin is joined...
Dallas, TXPosted by
K12@Dallas

Virtual AP Summer Boot Camp set for Aug. 2–4

To prepare students for the rigor of Advanced Placement coursework, Advanced Academic Services is sponsoring an AP Summer Boot Camp for any student enrolled in AP Biology, AP Calculus AB, AP English Language, and AP Human Geography for the 2021-22 school year. Students will build on writing and math skills, develop content knowledge, and develop a greater understanding of the AP exam. With each session, students will learn time management, study skills, and practical note-taking. The AP Summer Boot Camp will be held virtually.
Dallas, TXPosted by
K12@Dallas

Prestonwood Montessori at E.D. Walker to host Family Mixer

Dallas ISD’s newest Montessori campus, Prestonwood Montessori, will host a Family Mixer on Saturday, May 15, 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., at the new campus located inside E.D. Walker Middle School, 5700 Wozencraft Drive in Dallas. The Family Mixer is an opportunity for prospective students and families to learn about...
Dallas, TXPosted by
K12@Dallas

Seven Dallas ISD students qualified for UIL Academic State Meet

Dallas ISD had seven students who qualified to compete at the UIL Academic State Meet that happened April 30 and May 1. Students who placed in the top three spots at the 4A & 5A UIL Academic Regional Meets qualified for the state competition and scholarship opportunities. The Academic State Meet will be held at hub sites located across the state. Schools have to select the hub within their Education Service Center Region or one closest to the school.
Dallas, TXPosted by
K12@Dallas

New West Dallas STEM School set to open in August

In West Dallas a new Pre K-8 STEM school is set to open this August beginning with students in the 7th and 8th grades. The West Dallas STEM School, a Dallas Independent School District Transformation and Innovation School, is the result of more than three years of collaboration between the District, the Toyota USA Foundation, SMU’s Simmons School of Education and Human Development and the West Dallas community.
Dallas, TXPosted by
K12@Dallas

Meet the nominees for 2021 Principal of the Year!

Dallas ISD has named 21 nominees for the 2021 Principal of the Year awards!. Principals are now voting on who they think they should win the award, which is broken down into three categories: elementary nominees, secondary nominees, and choice/magnet nominees. Elementary nominees (see a book of the nominees) Sonja...
Dallas, TXPosted by
K12@Dallas

Jourdyn Hawkins: Leader first, cheerleader second

Sunset High School varsity cheer caption Jourdyn Hawkins knows how to start and finish strong. Last fall, Hawkins made Sunset athletic history as she was one of four cheerleaders from Sunset High School to make the National Cheerleading Association’s (NCA) All-American team. Now, as her senior year quickly comes to...
Dallas, TXPosted by
K12@Dallas

Dallas ISD selects three top educators as 2020-2021 Teachers of the Year

Dallas ISD is home to some of the ﬁnest educators in the city, who have acted as frontline heroes during the COVID-19 pandemic. This week the district recognized three of them as the 2020-2021 Teacher of the Year for each learning level, celebrating their passion for teaching and their commitment to making a difference in the lives of their students.
Dallas, TXPosted by
K12@Dallas

Dallas ISD is home to championship coaches

Dallas ISD is home to championship coaches. In 1997, Coach Devon Fortson arrived at Kimball High School and started a wrestling program at a time when most inner-city schools didn’t have many students interested in wrestling. At the time, there was no funding for a wrestling team, so Fortson, affectionately known as “Coach Buck,” had to depend on the benevolence of friends and other area coaches who donated uniforms and equipment. Twenty-four years later, Kimball’s wrestling program has grown into a championship program.
Dallas, TXPosted by
K12@Dallas

Dallas ISD Teacher of the Year Finalist Spotlight: Rachel Reese from Alex W. Spence Middle School and TAG Academy

Instructional Lead Teacher for English at Alex W. Spence Middle School and TAG Academy, Rachel Reese is proud to share with anyone who asks that she is a 26-year veteran of Dallas ISD who has devoted her entire career to working with middle school students. She currently teaches eighth-grade reading/language arts at Spence and serves as chair of the English Language Arts Department. Ms. Reese earned an Associate of Arts degree at Paris Junior College and a Bachelor of Arts in journalism at Texas Tech University. After launching her career as an elective teacher for the school newspaper and yearbook at Fred F. Florence Middle School, she discovered her true passion for improving students’ reading abilities. A leader in her field, Ms. Reese is a distinguished teacher, LPAC chairperson and campus TEI expert who has gained the reputation of a tireless advocate for improved reading language arts instruction across the district, with a special interest in serving the middle grades.
Dallas, TXPosted by
K12@Dallas

Dallas ISD Teacher of the Year Finalist Spotlight: Aaron Stewart from Skyline High School

Los Angeles native and alumni of D.W. Carter High School Aaron Stewart teaches English I at Skyline High School. At Carter, Stewart became a stand-out football player and member of the school choir and National Honor Society. It was also at Carter that he became a founding member of the student mentoring program, Fostering Underclassmen To Utilize and Respect Education, perhaps foreshadowing his future career calling. Following graduation from the University of North Texas, Mr. Stewart’s desire to teach students from backgrounds similar to his own led him to Skyline High School, where his history as a poor, fatherless, Black student allowed him to easily connect with those from similar circumstances. Inspired by the recognition that past teachers, coaches, and mentors exposed him to possibilities that were once hidden, he has made his life’s mission revealing to students the possibilities beyond what they can see, using knowledge and education as a guiding compass.
Dallas, TXPosted by
K12@Dallas

Report: Dallas ISD is home to two of the best 20 high schools in the country

Dallas ISD is home to two of the best 20 high schools in the nation–and the three top ranked schools in Texas–according to a new ranking from US News and World Report. The School for Talented and Gifted (TAG) ranked as the 13th best school in the nation and Irma Lerma Rangel Young Women’s Leadership School ranked as the 15th best school in the nation. For Texas, TAG ranked as the top school, Rangel ranked as the second-best school, and Dallas ISD’s School of Science and Engineering ranked as the third best school.