Preparation is everything to Havre High head tennis coach George Ferguson. And after a year of no high school tennis, preparation has been even more paramount this spring. And now, the Blue Ponies' preparation for the 2021 postseason is almost done. Havre closes out the regular season with trips to Lewistown and the Miles City Invitational this weekend, and, for Ferguson, it's one more chance for his teams to prepare for next week's Northeast A Divisional.