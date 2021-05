What’re you supposed to say when that happens? How can you make sense of it? It’s literally impossible. With the season on the line in the 95th minute Liverpool need a goal to keep their top four hopes alive. We’ve seen Liverpool score late winners before, but never have we seen Liverpool score a late winner because of their goalkeeper scoring. Alisson Becker rises up for a beautiful header and slots it home. I’ve rewritten and reread that sentence about 45 times to make sure it’s true. It is.