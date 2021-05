It is unusual to find both a large corner lot and a house that has been completely renovated as this property has in St. Michaels. The house is set back deep from the street and the front yard is surrounded by a white picket fence. The style of the house appears originally to have been an American Foursquare house with a one-story addition that wraps around part of the rear elevation and a one-story sunroom at the side. Additional shed forms step down at the rear of the house. Two parking spaces are accessed from the side street and there is an outbuilding with a sliding barn door for storage. From the town sidewalk, a brick path leads to the front door at one corner of the three-bay house with the classic color palette of light gray lap siding, white trim and black shutters for the large 6/6 windows topped with a single dormer on three sides of the hipped roof.