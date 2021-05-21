Northampton FY22 budget proposal includes tax decrease

JACKSON – For the third year in a row, the Northampton County budget proposal will recommend a half-cent decrease in ad valorem taxes for county citizens. The Board of Commissioners held a budget workshop here on May 19 to go over the proposal for the upcoming fiscal year and to discuss the details before a public hearing is held next month. Finance Officer Tameka Green presented the proposal to the board Wednesday evening, detailing what’s different and what’s staying the same for the upcoming fiscal year.