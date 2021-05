Cottonwood Fire Department and Verde Valley Ambulance were dispatched to Planet Fitness at 4:20 pm on Tuesday, April 27 for an elderly male in cardiac arrest. Upon arrival they found two off-duty Jerome police officers tending to the patient. The officers were working out when the victim collapsed while exercising. The officers found the patient to be in cardiac arrest, without a pulse and not breathing. They initiated CPR and applied the Automated External Defibrillator (AED) provided by Planet Fitness. The AED recognized the patient was in ventricular fibrillation and prompted the officers to deliver an electrical shock to restore the patient’s heart to a normal, life-sustaining rhythm. The patient’s heart responded appropriately, he started to breathe again on his own and regained consciousness within a few minutes. He was subsequently transported to Verde Valley Medical Center by the responding paramedics for further evaluation and treatment.