Police investigate death of 4-year-old girl at northwest Charlotte home, sources say

CHARLOTTE — Several CMPD units responded to a death investigation involving a 4-year-old girl Friday afternoon in a northwest Charlotte neighborhood, according to family members on the scene and police sources.

Chopper 9 flew over Braden Drive near Capps Hill Mine and saw a large area around a home roped off with crime scene tape.

[WATCH: Doorbell camera captures coyote on doorstep of Ballantyne home]

>>Channel 9 is waiting for more information from CMPD.

CMPD brought in cadaver dogs during the search. It is unknown if that is how authorities found the girl’s body.

A few of the neighbors and school staff who knew the family immediately started building a memorial for the child.

“It’s really a bad situation,” said Lashonda Alexander, a teacher who knows the family at the home.

Return to this story for updates.