newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charlotte, NC

Police investigate death of 4-year-old girl at northwest Charlotte home, sources say

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Posted by 
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27Wr2F_0a7QpoUA00

CHARLOTTE — Several CMPD units responded to a death investigation involving a 4-year-old girl Friday afternoon in a northwest Charlotte neighborhood, according to family members on the scene and police sources.

Chopper 9 flew over Braden Drive near Capps Hill Mine and saw a large area around a home roped off with crime scene tape.

[WATCH: Doorbell camera captures coyote on doorstep of Ballantyne home]

>>Channel 9 is waiting for more information from CMPD.

CMPD brought in cadaver dogs during the search. It is unknown if that is how authorities found the girl’s body.

A few of the neighbors and school staff who knew the family immediately started building a memorial for the child.

“It’s really a bad situation,” said Lashonda Alexander, a teacher who knows the family at the home.

Return to this story for updates.

View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
35K+
Followers
44K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Charlotte, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Girl Friday#Crime#Cmpd#Channel 9#Home#Authorities#Cadaver Dogs#Family Members#Braden Drive#Doorstep#Capps Hill Mine#Doorbell Camera
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

Missing man’s body found inside Spanish dinosaur statue

CATALONIA, Spain — Authorities in Spain are investigating the death of a 39-year-old man whose body was found inside a papier-mâché dinosaur statue in a Barcelona suburb on Saturday. An autopsy is pending, multiple media outlets reported. A spokesperson for the Mossos d’Esquadra, the regional police force, told The Guardian...
Charlotte, NCwccbcharlotte.com

CMPD: Man Dead After Shooting In Northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation after one person was shot and killed in northwest Charlotte Monday afternoon. Police responded around 1 p.m. to Celia Avenue, off of Beatties Ford Road, after receiving an assault with a deadly weapon call for service. When officers...
Charlotte, NCWBTV

Person dies following shooting north of uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person died following a reported shooting in north Charlotte Monday afternoon. The incident happened before 1:30 p.m. on Celia Avenue near the intersection with Onyx Street north of uptown. Medic confirmed one person was taken to the hospital with very serious injuries but did not provide further details.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
WCNC

One dead after shooting in north Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in north Charlotte. According to CMPD, the incident happened on Celia Avenue sometime Monday. Police said one person has died. As of 2:00 p.m. Monday afternoon, police have not released any more information regarding this homicide. Stay with WCNC...
Charlotte, NCwccbcharlotte.com

CMPD: 21-Year-Old Charged In Fatal East Charlotte Shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg detectives are investigating a fatal east Charlotte shooting after a gunshot victim died early Saturday morning. Officers say they were patrolling around 12:30 a.m., when they heard gunshots and responded to a home on Finchley Drive in east Charlotte. Officers say they found a victim with...
Port Huron, MIwsaq.com

North Carolina man arrested on child endangerment, firearms charges

A North Carolina man was arrested early Monday morning stemming from an incident at a Port Huron gas station. According to Port Huron Police, the man was seen at the Marathon gas station in the 1300 block of Military Street slumped over the steering wheel of his car around 1:30am. In the backseat was an 11 year old child and a loaded handgun. The man – a 40 year old from Raeford, North Carolina – reportedly traveled to Port Huron to meet a woman he had met online. He was driving on a suspended license and did not have a permit for the handgun. Additional firearms, open liquor, and prescription drugs were also found inside the vehicle. The man was taken to the St. Clair County Jail and authorities are making arrangements to return the child to North Carolina. The suspect is expected to face charges including carrying a concealed weapon, child endangerment, and operating under the influence of drugs, among others. Anyone with additional information about the suspect is asked to call the anonymous CAPTURE tip line at (810) 987-6688.
Mecklenburg County, NCcaswellmessenger.com

A Joint Investigation Leads to Several Arrests as Part of “Operation Sizzurp”

A Joint Investigation Leads to Several Arrests as Part of “Operation Sizzurp”. A joint investigation involving the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation’s Drug Diversion and Environmental Crimes Unit (SBI-DECU), the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Tactical Drug Diversion Squad (DEA-TDS), the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the Monroe Police Department and the Locust Police Department has led to several arrests and dozens of charges as part of “Operation Sizzurp” which involves the use of a popular street drug cocktail known as “sizzurp” among other names.
Mecklenburg County, NCCharlotteObserver.com

Inmate dies after being found unresponsive in Mecklenburg County jail

An inmate died Friday morning after being found unresponsive at the Mecklenburg County jail in uptown, the Sheriff’s Office said. Karon Golightly, 20, was found unresponsive at 9:58 a.m. at the Mecklenburg County Detention Center-Central, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. First responders attempted to revive Golightly, but...
Elizabeth City, NCWWAY NewsChannel 3

Prosecutor to discuss probe into fatal shooting of NC man

ELIZABETH CITY, NC (AP) — A North Carolina prosecutor says he is ready to discuss the results of a state investigation into the fatal shooting of a man by sheriff’s deputies. District Attorney Andrew Womble issued a statement saying he will hold a news conference Tuesday morning to talk about...