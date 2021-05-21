newsbreak-logo
Descenders Xbox Series X|S update coming June 8th

By Kes Eylers-Stephenson
trueachievements.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMike Rose, otherwise known as 'that No More Robots guy,' has announced that RageSquid's action cycling game Descenders will be getting released on Xbox Series X|S on June 8th. Rose tweeted the announcement and then provided a string of follow-up tweets in a thread the likes of which has not been seen before from a PR person.

